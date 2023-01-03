SEAFORD, Del.- Bonnie Zellmer lives with her husband on Atlanta Road.
Her husband is legally blind. They lived in their home for 15 years.
She says accidents that she has seen, with some resulting in death, are sparking her to speak up.
"What if my husband walks to the mailbox and there's a car coming out of nowhere just flying and it hits him," Zellmer said. "What am I supposed to do? I'm afraid to leave my husband here by his self. There's no way I can do that. I can't."
DelDOT says there was a study done on Atlanta Road in March specifically to track speed. C.R. McLeod says the speed limit was found to be adequate and that high speed was not leading to many crashes.
"What we did over the course of the past year was add additional speed limit signs, curve signs, as well as just the stop signage ahead of those intersections to make people more aware of those intersections and the need to stop when approaching," McLeod said.
Delaware State Police says that Troop 5 which serves Seaford gets calls all the time about violations.
It's process starts with finding out when violations are occurring. Then a trooper will conduct enforcement on the road. After that time, they consult with DelDOT to come up with possible solutions. Those could include lowering the speed limit, posting a speed trailer, continuing enforcement or changing traffic patterns at nearby intersections.
Bonnie doesn't want to see her husband or anyone on the road getting seriously hurt or killed.
"The number one thing that needs to be done is cops patrolling this road constantly and it don't have to be all the time," Zellmer said. "Just make sure someone is on this road."
DelDOT says that any requests are reviewed by its traffic studies team.
McLeod says since the road was recently surveyed, it is not scheduled to be looked at again soon unless there are "drastic changes".