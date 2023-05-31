SEAFORD, Del. - Atlanta Road is set to close between Owls Nest Road and Ross Station Road starting Monday, June 12 according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
They will use this time to install a new cross road pipe, and will be complete Friday, June 23 weather permitting.
The department has provided the following detours:
Drivers heading north on Atlanta Road will be detoured east on SR 20 (Stein Highway) to Bridgeville Highway. Drivers will turn north on Bridgeville Highway to Herring Run Road turning west towards Ross Station Road. Drivers will then be detoured northwest onto Ross Station Road back to Atlanta Road.
Drivers heading south on Atlanta Road will be detoured southeast on Ross Station Road to Herring Run Road. Drivers will turn east on Herring Run Road to Bridgeville Highway turning right onto Bridgeville Highway heading south. Drivers will continue southbound to SR 20 (Stein Highway) and turn west to return to Atlanta Road.