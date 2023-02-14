BERLIN, Md. - Atlantic General Hospital has announced that their outpatient walk-in lab and outpatient imaging department are open and fully operational after being effected by a ransomware attack late last month.
They say the attack happened on January 29th, and only a limited interruption to patient care. They say that the hospital has been working with forensic investigators and cybersecurity consultants to assess the overall impact of the attack and restore all of their network systems.
According to the hospital, during the attack they continued to safely provide care for inpatients, those in need of emergency services, patients in the primary care and specialty offices through the Atlantic General Health System and those in other ancillary locations such as the wound center, cancer center and behavioral health crisis center, and conduct elective and emergency surgeries using downtime procedures.
They say the attack specifically interrupted operations in the outpatient walk-in lab and imaging departments, but as of Monday, February 13, both are fully open and operational.
Hospital leadership continues to work with their incident response specialists and reported the event to the FBI. Collaboratively, they say they are actively investigating to determine whether any sensitive data may have been impacted, which has not been determined at this time.