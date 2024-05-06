GLASGOW, Del. – Monday, May 6, atTAcK addiction, a leading nonprofit organization, initiated a comprehensive media campaign titled “We’ve Got You” aimed at mitigating the opioid crisis in Delaware. This initiative was announced during press conferences held in Glasgow and Georgetown. It aims to connect Delawareans affected by substance use disorder and their families with vital resources and support.
The launch coincides with a reported surge in opioid-related overdoses in the state. According to Delaware State Police, there have been 125 overdose incidents, including five suspected overdose deaths in Sussex and Kent counties since April 26. The bilingual campaign is supported by a $300,000 grant from Delaware’s Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission and involves collaboration with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, HelpIsHereDE.com, and the Delaware Hope Line.
Jill Fredel, a board member managing the grant, expressed gratitude for the support. "We are grateful to the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission for awarding grants like the one atTAcK addiction received to providers, advocates, and government agencies in an urgent grassroots response to the opioid crisis,” Fredel said. She emphasized the importance of accessibility to care and broad prevention strategies, stating, "We need to meet individuals and families where they are, and be able to respond with access to care when people are ready to receive it."
The campaign will feature diverse advertising mediums, including radio, print, digital, and social media ads in both English and Spanish. It also extends to physical locations such as convenience stores, bus stops, and inside buses to maximize outreach across Delaware.
Key components of the “We’ve Got You” campaign include urging Delawareans to:
- Get trained on using Narcan and maintain a kit at home or on their person. Free training can be scheduled through atTAcK addiction.
- Safely dispose of expired or unnecessary medications at designated collection sites statewide.
- Utilize Delaware’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which protects individuals from prosecution if they call 911 during an overdose situation.
- Discuss the dangers of drug misuse with children and recognize signs of substance use disorders.
The campaign also aligns with the efforts of notable community leaders and experts who have joined the cause. Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, co-chair of the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission and chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium, attended the press conference at the New Castle County. She was joined by other key figures such as Kate Brookins of the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health and Ronaldo Tello from the Hispanic American Association of Delaware.
In Sussex County, Peggy Geisler of the Sussex County Health Coalition and John Russum from La Red Health Center’s Behavioral Health Team were present, supporting the campaign’s outreach and impact.
Following each event, attendees were offered free Narcan training and kits, demonstrating atTAcK addiction’s commitment to practical solutions in tackling the opioid crisis.
For more information or assistance, contact the Delaware Hope Line at 833-9-HOPEDE or visit HelpIsHereDE.com. atTAcK addiction can also be reached at 302-365-5221 or through info@attackaddiction.org.
Since its founding in 2013 after Don and Jeanne Keister lost their son Tyler to an accidental heroin overdose, atTAcK addiction has worked relentlessly to raise awareness, provide resources, and support recovery efforts across Delaware. The organization operates five recovery residences and actively participates in community advocacy and education.