DOVER, Del. - A Delaware State Trooper plead guilty to Misuse of Computer System Information, Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Col. Melissa Zebley announced Friday. DSP says the case was prosecuted by the Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust after Delaware State Police supervisors found out about the misuse and reported it.
They say the Trooper James Boyda, who has been with DSP for five years, illegally gave information from NLETS, a criminal justice computer system that allows police access to New Jersey DMV records, after being misled by an acquaintance.
DSP says the acquaintance, Dennis Terry, asked Boyda to run a license plate through the system, saying it was a driver that was giving him trouble. In actuality, Terry wanted a plate ran that was in his ex-girlfriend's driveway, according to DSP. They say that Terry used this information to harass his ex-girlfriend, who filed a restraining order against him. Terry faces criminal charges in New Jersey as a result, says DSP.
“It’s unsettling to think how easily this situation could have become worse,” said Attorney General Jennings. “I am not without empathy for the Defendant, whom the investigation made clear was misled by someone he believed to be his friend; but his lack of malice does not change the fact that his actions enabled the harassment of an innocent woman. Law enforcement and other criminal justice personnel undergo extensive training, including confidentiality requirements, before they are authorized to use systems like NLETS; this case should be a reminder why.”
“The Delaware State Police values our relationship with the public and as demonstrated in this case, has supervision, policies, and procedures in place to ensure the accountability of our members. We will continue to provide professional, competent, and compassionate law enforcement services to our communities,” said Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley.
DSP says Boyda's plea gets him a six-month probation, instead of a 12 month prison sentence, in addition to suspending Boyda's access to the criminal justice data. They say his probation is dischargeable after he completes all security and acceptable use training, as well as recertifying on law enforcement computer systems.