DELAWARE - The attorney representing the two priests that sued Delaware Governor John Carney has responded after the case was thrown out.
According to The Neuberger Firm, the priests were suing due to the ban on church gatherings as a part of the first 14 weeks of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. They claim that these bans denied the priests' religious freedoms on 29 separate locations. The firm says this is despite 236 categories of business still being allowed to stay open during that time.
According to the firm, Superior Court Judge Megan Adams granted the governor's effort to throw out the case Monday.
One defense the firm brought up for the lawsuit is the lack of precedence. They say during previous diseases, like smallpox or malaria, the public was still allowed to practice their religion. They claim that not allowing this during COVID-19 violated the Delaware Constitution, specifically interfering with the "rights of conscience, in the free exercise of religious worship.”