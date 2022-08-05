DOVER, Del. - Authorities need your help finding the person who abandoned a dog found in horrible shape earlier this week.
The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) says the dog was found in a cage clinging to life in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover. DelDOT workers found the medium-sized female dog in very tall weeds set back off the Route One overpass.
Officials say the dog was emaciated, without most of her hair, and covered in sores and scabs. OAW officers responded to the call and rushed her to a local veterinary hospital for care. Despite the veterinarian’s best efforts to save her, she died from her condition. DAS is now looking for information that may help find the person or persons responsible for this case of animal cruelty.
OAW says the dog was estimated to be approximately two years old, had very long nails, and was wearing a blue, orange, and white striped collar. She did not have a microchip.