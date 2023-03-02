QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- Bay Bridge drivers will notice a colorful change starting Monday.
Drivers going east during two-way traffic on the westbound span will experience the Bay Bridge’s new Automated Lane Closure System on the Western Shore along US 50/301. The Maryland Department of Transportation says the new system is designed to enhance safety by replacing the use of barrels to close off lanes with overhead signals and other features.
MDOT says signs begin 2.5 miles before the bridge, giving drivers plenty of time to move.
“While we know we will continue to have recurring congestion from traffic volumes exceeding the capacity of the bridge, we’re excited to see the safety benefits from the new closure system,” said Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director William Pines. “We expect the additional information provided as part of the new system will help motorists avoid getting into incidents that further exacerbate the Bay Bridge traffic challenge.”
MDOT says barrels will still be used along with the new gates as drivers get used to this new system.