DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Elections has announced that, starting Wednesday, using some DMV services will automatically register the user to vote.
According to the department, any person that completes an application, whether online or in person, to get or renew a license, learners permit, identification card will automatically be registered. This will also happen if any person that completes an application to change their name or address on these documents.
The department notes that this automatic registration only happens if the person is of sufficient age and if their citizenship status is confirmed by the DMV.
They say that the process only applies to new Delaware voters, creating a seamless system that transfers all of the necessary data electronically. Department of Elections staff will review each record, and once eligibility is verified, they will be added to the list of registered voters in Delaware.
“As a result of the enactment of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, any U.S. citizen residing in the State of Delaware, who met the eligibility requirements, was afforded the opportunity to register to vote while obtaining or renewing a Delaware driver license, learners permit, or identification card," said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler. "AVR will streamline the process for those who qualify.”
The department notes that those registered by Automatic Voter Registration will be registered with no party affiliation, and are registered as of the date of their DMV transaction.
They will send each automatically registered voter a “Notice of Automatic Voter Registration”, which includes a “Response to Automatic Voter Registration” form. The department says these voters may use the form to update their voter registration, choose a party affiliation, or cancel their voter registration.
They say these voters can choose a political party through the day of the first primary election following their automatic voter registration to vote in that primary election. Delaware is a closed primary state, so only voters registered with the Democratic or Republican Party may vote in their party’s primary election.
According to the department, automatic voter registration at the DMV is part of Delaware law 15 Del. C. § 2050A.
Voters should contact the Delaware Department of Elections, not DMV, with any questions about the Automatic Voter Registration process. Detailed information is available at elections.delaware.gov, or by calling 302-739-4277.