WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines has added eight new destinations from the Wilmington Airport, marking the largest expansion in the airport's history.
Avelo says that the new destinations include:
- Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)
- Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)
- Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)
- Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)
- Charleston, S.C. (CHS)
- Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)
- Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)
- Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)
They expect 100,000 travelers to arrive and depart from ILG this summer.
“Since arriving at Wilmington Airport in February, it is abundantly clear travelers from across the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region value the affordable, convenient, and reliable air service Avelo offers," said Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "There is also no ambiguity that the fast, easy, and travel-friendly small hometown airport experience ILG offers is playing an equally important role inspiring people from across the greater Philadelphia region to travel with us. I continue to be grateful to the DRBA’s Tom Cook and Steve Williams, along with so many of the other state and local leaders, who are making ILG the airport of choice for travelers from across the Philadelphia and Delaware region.”
“With the kickoff of Avelo’s service to eight new destinations today, Wilmington Airport now offers nonstop flights to 13 destinations, the most in the history of our airport.," said Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. "The basing of a second aircraft also means more quality jobs for area residents. Our focus is to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek low fares, quality service and a convenient airport experience.”
Avelo says that the Wilmington Airport is quickly becoming a convenient, affordable, and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport.
They say flights to Greenville, Nashville, Raleigh, and Wilmington NC began Thursday. Charleston, Daytona Beach, and Myrtle Beach will get flights starting Friday, and Savannah flights will begin next Wednesday.