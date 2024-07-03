DELAWARE- Avelo Airlines has announced it will extend its East Coast flight schedule, now offering services through January 7, 2025. According to Avelo, the change allows customers to book their winter and holiday travel to 29 popular East Coast destinations with one-way fares starting as low as $41. Avelo says it caters to 26 cities across 12 states and Puerto Rico and aims to provide affordable and reliable travel options for the upcoming holiday season.
According to Avelo, the extended schedule includes destinations such as Florida, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The options range from those for travelers seeking various experiences from tropical beaches to cultural hotspots.
Since its launch in 2021, Avelo Airlines has flown over 4.8 million customers. The company says customers can choose from multiple different amenities such as extra legroom, priority boarding, and in-cabin pets. According to the airline, it offers industry-leading reliability, having ranked number one in on-time performance. Avelo says it focuses its efforts on family-friendly policies and flexible booking options.