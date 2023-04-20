WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines, which brought commercial flights back to Delaware earlier this year, will be adding nine new destinations to and from the Wilmington airport due to the addition of a second Boeing 737.
New destinations include:
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
- Greenville/Spartanburg, SC (GSP)
- Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, FL (MLB)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Nashville, TN (BNA)
- Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)
- Savannah, GA/Hilton Head, SC (SAV)
- Wilmington, NC (ILM)
These new destinations join the five original, which were all in Florida:
- Orlando (MCO)
- West Palm Beach (PBI)
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- Tampa (TPA)
- Fort Myers (RSW)
“The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception Avelo has received since our airline took flight here in February. Based on this initial Customer response to our first five Florida routes, we are excited to bring Wilmington these nine new routes to several of our most popular East Coast destinations. We’re just getting started and our partnership with the DRBA, as well as leaders, organizations and communities from across the region, keeps getting stronger at every turn. I’m especially thankful for our dedicated and caring ILG-based Crewmembers who have brought Avelo’s presence here to life and look forward to welcoming even more folks to our team in the weeks and months ahead.”
Last month, Avelo Airlines' contributions allowed the Wilmington Airport to be designated as one of 383 nationwide Primary Commercial Service Airports.
“We are grateful that Avelo will be expanding service here in Delaware, and we are excited to welcome more visitors to the First State," said Delaware Governor John Carney. "Thank you to Avelo for your continued partnership, and for providing passengers from our region with an affordable and convenient way to travel.”
“It is wonderful news to hear of Avelo’s growth in such a short period of time," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "People throughout our City and in the region are responding favorably to the ease with which you can board your flight at the Wilmington Airport as well as to the way they are treated as customers by the airline staff, pilots and crews. Thanks, Avelo for the affordable rates and great service. Let’s continue to grow!”
The airline says flights to the new destinations will begin on June 22, but tickets can be purchased now at aveloair.com.
Since flights began in and out of the Wilmington Airport, the airline says it has flown over 25,000 customers on over 230 flights.