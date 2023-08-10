WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines has announced two new tropical destinations from the Wilmington Airport (ILG).
Those new destinations are San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Sarasota, Florida, the airline announced Thursday morning. Avelo says the Puerto Rico flights begin November 15, while the Sarasota flights begin November 2.
The Delaware Chamber says that the airline has flown 125,000 people in its first six months at ILG.
Avelo has added new destinations as recently as June. Avelo began their service in Wilmington last February.