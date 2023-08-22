SUSSEX COUNTY - With the start of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching in Sussex County and across the country, a shortage of teachers and other roles in education has been the focus of districts everywhere. In Delaware there is currently a shortage of about 400 teachers, according to the Delaware State Education Association. That being said, schools are getting ready to welcome students back in just a few weeks.
TEACHER SHORTAGES
Indian River School District
About 30 of those openings are with Indian River School District. That number is just teachers and doesn't include other needed positions like substitutes, coaches and volunteers.
According to a district spokesperson, the greatest area of need is in student support and related services positions for roles like speech language pathologists, school psychologists and mental health counselors. There have also been low numbers in applications for secondary math and special education teachers.
The district says it has also been facing a challenge when it comes to filling a variety of bilingual positions that are both student-facing, like teachers and paraprofessionals, and not, like secretaries. Outside of the classroom, the district said bus drivers and aids are also needed throughout the district.
To apply for a job with the Indian River School District, visit the district's website. For bus-related roles, those interested should contact the district's Department of Transportation at 302-436-1000 for a referral to a local bus contractor.
Cape Henlopen School District
The Cape Henlopen School District employs about 550 teachers and hired almost 75 new teachers for this year, with about half from Delaware and half from other states. That being said, Cape Henlopen is still looking to hire coaches and substitutes along with special education and Spanish Immersion program teachers.
Vacancies can be viewed here.
SCHOOL YEAR INFORMATION
Indian River School District
The 2023-2024 school year will begin for Indian River School District students on:
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 for students in Kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and the Howard T. Ennis School excluding preschool.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 for students in grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12.
- Monday, Sept. 11 for preschool programs including at Howard T. Ennis.
Kindergarten registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Registration forms are available online and should be sent to the child's home school along with an original birth certificate, proof of immunization records and proof of residency. Questions about registration should be directed to the district office at 302-436-1000.
Families can apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children by submitting a meal benefit form to the Department of Nutrition Services before the start of the school year. The form can be found online or at school. Meals can be paid for with cash, by check or online by using the LINQ Connect portal.
Cape Henlopen School District
Before the school year kicks off, meet-the-teacher night is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for students in:
- Middle school on Aug. 29.
- High school on Aug. 30.
- Elementary school on Aug. 31.
The first student day is Wednesday, Sept. 6.