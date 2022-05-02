LEWES, Del. - On Monday, Bad Hair Day opened at Sussex Consortium. The school's principal, Vivian Bush, calling it one of the most unique things in the country: a public and private partnership between Bad Hair Day and the school district to create a community within the consortium.
Superintendent Bob Fulton, Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf, Representative Steve Smyk, and other district employees received honorary hair cuts.
"They said if we build a space at the new school would you put a salon in it? The students here have been working at our existing location for two decades now," said Drexel Davison, owner of Bad Hair Day.
Sussex Consortium is Cape School District's school for students with special needs in pre-school through grade 12. Along with academics they have vocational programs, giving students like Rhianna Powell an opportunity to work at the salon's new location.
"I feel very proud I'm very grateful for this opportunity I'm working with my best friends ever," said Rhianna.
"Some of our students may want to learn a trade or aren't able to necessarily go out yet. They aren't capable of doing that so we wanted to offer an in-house opportunity where they would get more support here and also have it open to the public," said Bush.
At the salon, students will fold towels, cut foils, sweep, and possibly shampoo clients.
"We give them opportunities to learn what jobs they like, what jobs they don't like, what kind of career they want to have a productive life," said Bush.
Staff spent part of their morning creating sidewalk chalk art in hopes of it becoming a tradition at the shops at the Consortium.
Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf, Representative Steve Smyk and Senator Ernie Lopez, who were all involved in acquiring funding for the school, also have ties to the Cape School District.
"This is what you run for public office to do, to be a part of this, and make sure it's collaborative and for the future of our kids its tremendous," said Senator Lopez.
The salon is recruiting new members. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they plan to expand those hours in the future.
"We'll be able to serve guests who perhaps have special needs, and this location will be more accessible to them. Perhaps we will be able to serve guests who have dementia who need a more quiet peaceful atmosphere," said Davison.