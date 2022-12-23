Bad Weather Impacting Roadways

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Today snow showers, sleet, rain, and gusty winds made the roads in Sussex County sleek.
David Jones got his truck ready to help salt roads in Milford. He says mother nature is not making it easy, "It's getting a little slushy on the shoulders and there's a lot of water on the road so it's just a little bit of hydroplaning and stuff and hard to see."
While the snow didn't stick around for long, the gusty winds did.
The Delaware Electric Cooperative warns people that this could bring fallen trees and power outages.
"We've had a couple dozen scattered outages but again if we have significant winds, fifty to sixty miles an hour for a prolonged period of time, our concern is that trees and branches will fall across the lines and if it takes out a circuit we could lose power to fifteen hundred or two thousand homes." said Jeremy Tucker with Delaware Electric Cooperative.
The now wet roads are also expected to become icy as temperatures continue to drop.
"With all of the rain we just received roads may not have had adequate time to dry out. Primary roads may be okay just because of the amount of traffic that we're seeing on them. However those secondary and local roads could certainly still be wet and we are expecting some additional rain showers and even some snow squalls as that front moves through, that's where we think it could really get icy." said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT.
Winter weather hitting the road alongside thousands of holiday travelers.