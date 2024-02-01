SMYRNA, Del. - Federal investigators are requesting the public's help in learning more about the shooting of a bald eagle this fall in Clayton.
An injured adult bald eagle was found at the Blackbird State Forest Dulany Manor Tract in Clayton on the morning of Nov. 9, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They say an investigation revealed the eagle had been shot, and both its neck and wing contained bullet fragments. The Tri-State Bird Rescue attempted to rehabilitate the bird but was unable to do so.
Bald eagles are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violations of the latter can result in a fine of $100,000, imprisonment for one year, or both, for a first offense. A second violation is considered a felony.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information regarding this shooting that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment. Tips can be submitted online at fws.gov or by calling Special Agent Brian Ricardi at 410-228-2476. Information can also be submitted to Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police at 800-523-3336.