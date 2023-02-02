Baltimore Avenue Hotel Proposed

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A 55-room hotel with underground parking has been proposed on Baltimore Avenue by Gene Lankford.
The hotel would sit at 17, 19, 21 and 23 Baltimore Avenue in place of what is now an empty lot. It would include a hotel, restaurant and bar with an outdoor patio.
The developer, Gene Lankford, said it's been a dream of his for awhile.
"I think we are really fixing up Baltimore Avenue...it makes the Atlantic Sands more attractive. It makes Baltimore Avenue more attractive. It makes the whole town of Rehoboth more attractive," Lankford said.
Lankford proposed another hotel in the same spot, but the proposed design and size didn't meet the city codes.
Though this hotel is code compliant, some locals like George Hooper are still concerned about the size.
"Well there is already too many people here in the summer. I understand it's good for business but it prevents me from coming downtown in the summer," Hooper said.
Other people are excited to see growth.
"Having more people coming into town would help the growth of the town," Christina Kowalski said.
The hotel is set to have a concept review at the Rehoboth Beach's Planning Commission meeting of Feb. 10.