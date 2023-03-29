Baltimore Avenue Project Pushed Back in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Baltimore Avenue project is now on hold until fiscal year 2025.
At yesterday's town council meeting, the council decided to approve the Capital Improvement Plan which encompasses the town starting street paving, dredging among other projects.
The council decided that the 40 million price tag on the Baltimore Avenue project was too steep. They asked for City Manager, Terry McGean to apply for grants to help with the cost.
McGean said the town is set to begin construction but they had to pivot once they found out the total price, "It's not affordable, simply just going out and doing it all at one time, let's look at what the best way is to do this project," McGean said.
The Baltimore Avenue project will pave the street, widen sidewalks and put the electrical wires on the street, underground.
While some in town like Lucille Hayes think the 40 million number is just too much.
"To put the burden on a lot of the taxpayers, I think is wrong," Hayes said.
While McGean thinks the project benefits the whole community of Ocean City, "We've done a lot of projects, a lot of streetscaping projects like this, as long as I've been here," McGean said.
"It's always been the whole community that's contributed and I think it's always benefited the whole community," he said.