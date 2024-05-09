BALTIMORE, Md.— In a new directive aimed at managing maritime traffic, the Captain of the Port (COTP) has introduced a structured transit plan that will enable recreational vessels to navigate through the Key Bridge Response Safety Zone.
The scheduled one-way transit will occur on Sunday, May 12th, with specific timings for outbound and inbound journeys. Outbound transits are scheduled from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, followed by inbound transits from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This schedule is designed to streamline vessel movement and enhance safety within the designated zone.
Mariners are advised that the established time periods are subject to change. The Unified Command or the Captain of the Port retains the authority to alter or cancel these timings for safety reasons. All vessels in transit are required to monitor VHF Channel 16 and 81A continuously to stay updated on any urgent communications or instructions.
In addition to adhering to the transit schedule, recreational boaters must comply with the standard maritime rules of the road. Vessels are to remain within the clearly marked channels and must follow directives issued by patrol vessels on the scene, ensuring a smooth and safe passage through the area.
