WILDWOOD, N.J. - The Barefoot Country Music Fest of 2023 will feature over 40 country artists across five stages on the shores of Wildwood. The festival is set to take place June 15-18.
Headliners appearing on the Miller Lite Main Stage include Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi.
Additional artists on the main stage include Michael Ray, Riley Green, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Jimmie Allen, Parmalee, Lainey Wilson, Cheat Codes, Shane Profitt, John Eddie, Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Neon Union, Gillian Smith, and Channing Wilson.
The Jim Beam Stage will host Drew Green, The Davisson Brothers Band, John Eddie, Rome and Duddy, Ben Chapman, the Battle of the Bands national winner, and more.
More stages and artists will be released soon. The festival's Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert sale ends Friday. More information on tickets and the full lineup can be found at barefootcountrymusicfest.com.