REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - According to the Tanger Rehoboth Beach management, a Barnes & Noble bookstore will open in Fall 2024 at Tanger Seaside.
Rehoboth Beach is home to three Tanger Outlet locations: Tanger Seaside, Tanger Bayside and Tanger Surfside. With over 100 stores combined, from apparel to food, the outlets will now feature the nationwide book chain.
The nearest Barnes & Noble is in Salisbury, Maryland. With the store coming to Rehoboth, it will become more accessible for Delaware residents.
This new addition will come with more details soon.