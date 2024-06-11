Tanger Outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - According to the Tanger Rehoboth Beach management, a Barnes & Noble bookstore will open in Fall 2024 at Tanger Seaside.

Rehoboth Beach is home to three Tanger Outlet locations: Tanger Seaside, Tanger Bayside and Tanger Surfside. With over 100 stores combined, from apparel to food, the outlets will now feature the nationwide book chain.

The nearest Barnes & Noble is in Salisbury, Maryland. With the store coming to Rehoboth, it will become more accessible for Delaware residents.

This new addition will come with more details soon.