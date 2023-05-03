REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware's Basic Needs Closets recently received a $30,000 donation from the Big Fish Charitable Foundation, which has been one of the program's lead sponsors since it started in 2017.
"We are so excited to be able to support children in our community by donating to the Basic Needs Closets," said Big Fish Foundation Executive Director Laura Sugrue. "We look forward to continuing to find new ways to support and expand the program."
Basic Needs Closets provide free products identified by districts and charter schools as essential to the wellbeing of their students and are the result of the coordinated efforts of Delaware educators, businesses, healthcare institutions, and First Book, an organization that supports education efforts to help lift children out of poverty.
Elementary and middle school students across the state receive items like hygiene products, school supplies, clothing, and more from the closets to meet their needs and therefore help them to focus and participate in class. Students are able to discreetly access the closets throughout the year.
"This program really makes a difference in the lives of children across the state," said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. "Children cannot be expected to thrive in school if they must worry about having things like clean clothes and proper school supplies."
More information on the closets can be found at ltgov.delaware.gov.