SALISBURY, Md. - A bat in Salisbury tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. According to the Wicomico County Health Department, it was found near Adams Avenue. The health department is urging people who live in the area to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted between animals and humans by biting and scratching. It can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open wounds or the mouth, nose, or eyes. It is fatal if left untreated.
The health department recommends keeping pets confined and vaccinated against rabies, as well as feeding animals inside to avoid drawing the attention of strays. People should avoid contact with stray animals.
To report human or animal contact to the Wicomico County Health Department, call 410-546-4446.