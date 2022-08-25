SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department says that a bat has tested positive for rabies in the 31000s area of Dagsboro Rd. in Delmar, MD. The Health Department has advised all residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.
The Health Department says that rabies is a preventable disease that is in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted by biting or scratching. They say it can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose. If left untreated in both humans and animals, rabies is deadly.
According to the Health Department, people keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets:
● Keep pets confined
● Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
● Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
● Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
● Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
● Secure outside garbage lids
To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit their website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).