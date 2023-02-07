Bay Beach Association Forms as Advocates for the Bayshores

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Bay Beach Association comprises Lewes, Bowers and Slaughter Beaches as well as some other unincorporated communities.
The association aims to be advocates for the Delaware Bayshore. Chair Kathleen Lock said the formation of this association is much-needed.
"More than a few years ago we realized that the bay beaches certainly were not getting the attention for many years that the other beaches have been getting," Lock said.
The Water Resources Development Act opened up federal funding for resiliency projects along the Delaware Bayshore. The legislation authorizes projects by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for projects that could benefit the bay shores.
The Association's first order of business was to hire Coastal Consultant Tony Pratt to help facilitate the direction of these funds toward projects like beach replenishment and added infrastructure.
"This a specialized field and a specialized opportunity. Bringing in someone like me who is independent of the other burdens and can work completely focused on this issue is what it is all about," Pratt said.
Former Mayor of Lewes Ted Becker said he's been fighting to make the Delaware Bayshore a priority for some time.
"As a result of the creation of the Bay Beach Association, all the communities have come together," Becker said.
Becker said this is the first time he can remember many coastal communities coming together with a common goal like this.
The timeline for any coastal resiliency projects is currently unclear, but Pratt said the intention is what matters. In the coming weeks, there will be studies and permitting before the projects move forward.