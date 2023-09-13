Bay Beach Association puts pressure on state and federal agencies about WRDA projects

DELAWARE - The Bay Beach Association is asking for answers about the timeline on several projects authorized by the Water Resources Development Act 2022.
WRDA bipartisan legislation that authorizes critical investments in the projects and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) in both Delaware and across the country. The legislation includes key provisions of the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act (SHORRE) Act.
The Bay Beach Association said it has been awaiting an update on investments in the bay beaches like a beach replenishment project in partnership with The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Bay Beach Association Executive Director Tony Pratt said his excitement about WRDA 2022 has turned into frustration that the projects are dragging on.
"Waiting through another whole storm season and waiting for relief next year...we're looking at a very problematic beach here in Lewes. There [are] locations where there's zero beach in front of the houses," he said. "There is a tremendous need along the bay shores."
In a statement provided to CoastTV, DNREC said there is work going on behind the scenes.
"The next step is for DNREC and USACE to draft an agreement to formally start the project, which will produce design and construction of beach nourishment projects in one or more Delaware Bay beach communities. DNREC and the Corps have begun discussions about that agreement, but it is too early to say which community or communities would be included and when any construction would take place."
The Bay Beach Association maintains that projects like beach replenishment should be prioritized before another storm tears apart the coast.
"We have found ourselves in a position of we're waiting for answers. We're waiting for progress and we're waiting for success. And we're mostly waiting for sand," Pratt said.