MARYLAND - Drivers planning travel across the Bay Bridge this weekend should plan for delays. The Bay Bridge 10k run/walk will take place on Sunday with the first group of runners to start at 7am. Due to the race, the eastbound span of the bridge will be closed to traffic from midnight until around 2pm on Sunday.
The Maryland Transportation Authority will set up two-way traffic on the westbound side of the bridge, with one lane going each direction. The agency recommends traveling before 6am or after 6pm to avoid the heaviest delays.
Other detours will be in place on the Eastern Shore to guide drivers to the correct bridge entrance. Detour information can be found here.
For more information on the event, go to thebaybridgerun.com.