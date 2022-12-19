STEVENSVILLE, Md. - A new automated lane closure system will be used on the Bay Bridge starting Tuesday. This system was designed to improve safety and accelerate the process of opening and closing lanes.
Instead of using barrels to close off lanes, the automated lane closure system will use horizontal swing gates, illuminated pavement markers, full-color dynamic message signs, and overhead lane-use control signals to alert and guide drivers when lanes are opening and closing to accommodate two-way traffic operations on the westbound span.
The Maryland Transportation Authority says this will protect employees by replacing the manual process with automation and improves safety for drivers by giving them more time to move into the correct lanes. It also enables crews to switch between lane closure scenarios more quickly during incidents.
These devices will start 1.5 miles before the westbound span of the bridge. To help drivers get used to this new system, the gates and illuminated pavement markers are being phased in over time and barrels will still be used for now. The MDTA will complete phasing the system into place throughout the winter season.
For more information, visit mdta.maryland.gov/Capital_Projects/BayBridgeALCS