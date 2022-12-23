MARYLAND- The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has limited wind restrictions in effect.
These restrictions are put in place when there are winds of 40-49 miles per hour for a period of ten consecutive minutes or more or when wind gusts persistently exceed 40 miles per hour for over 15 minutes.
If law enforcement believes that a house trailer, empty box trailer, or any vehicle cannot cross the bridge safely, it will be prohibited from crossing.
Any driver who is denied to travel across the bridge will be assisted and asked to turn around safely.
For the latest updates on Bay Bridge warnings and closures, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow MDTA on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.