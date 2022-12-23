Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west wind 25 to 30 knots with gusts of 35 to 40 knots. Waves 2 to 5 feet. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, a moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6:00 AM this morning. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7:00 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. Operating a vessel in freezing spray is also hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&