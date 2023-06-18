CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority has announced that the right and middle lanes Bay Bridge will temporarily close on Wednesday due to the the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland.
The lanes will close at around 11 a.m. while the participants cross the west-heading side of the bridge.
The authority says that they are expecting minimal traffic delays during this time, but advise drivers to use caution when driving on the bridge.
The Torch Run started in 1981 by a Kansas police chief to support Special Olympics Kansas. Since then, it has become a nationwide event and Special Olympics' largest public awareness and funding group.