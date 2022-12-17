BAY BRIDGE, Md. -
If you're planning on driving on the Bay Bridge in Maryland next week, you'll want to read this.
According to MDOT, starting Tuesday (December 20th), drivers on westbound US 50 approaching the Bay Bridge from the Eastern Shore will be the first to see the new gates as part of the automated lane closure system that's replacing the existing use of barrels to close off lanes.
According to MDOT, the ALCS uses horizontal swing gates, illuminated pavement markers, message signs and overhead lane use control signals to guide drivers when lanes are opening and closing to accommodate two way traffic opertions.