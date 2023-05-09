SNOW HILL, Md. - The Maryland Department of Environment has denied request to exempt those living in the Ocean Pines Sanitary Service Area of the $15 quarterly Bay Restoration Fee for 2023, according to Worcester County.
Officials say the fee exemption request, which was submitted last march, was denied due to the fact that though Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant nitrogen averages met the requirement for the exemption at 2.84 mg/L, phosphorus levels exceeded the requirement by 0.015 mg/L at 0.315 mg/L.
The county says that the increased phosphorus levels came as a result of a brief spike due to national supply chain issues that prevented the use of a chemical that removes phosphorus.
This means that those in the Ocean Pines Sanitary Service Area will have to pay the $15 Bay Restoration Fee, and will continue to do so every quarter for the rest of the year.
Since the aforementioned spike, the county says that the plant has been operating normally, with levels of both phosphorus and nitrogen meeting eligibility requirements, but the county will not be able to apply for the fee exemption again until 2024.