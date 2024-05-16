MILTON, Del.- Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware and sponsor Bayhealth are hosting bike donation events starting on Saturday. The public can drop off bikes that are in decent condition to various locations throughout southern and central Delaware, including:
- May 18, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Delaware Turf Sports Complex (Fields 1-3) in Frederica.
- May 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayhealth Total Care in Milton and at Bayhealth at Blue Hen at in Dover.
FB4K Delaware is a national nonprofit organization that collects and distributes donated bicycles to children most in need. Last year FB4K Delaware donated more than 400 bikes to kids in need in Kent and Sussex counties, says the nonprofit.
"These bike donation efforts not only support kids and youth right here in our communities, but they also help curb waste by keeping bikes and parts out of landfills," said Bayhealth Chief Wellness Officer and FB4K Delaware founder Dr. Tom Vaughan.
Vaughn specifies that the nonprofit will organize volunteers to clean and fix up the used bikes, and then those bikes will be given away to non-profits and other charitable organizations who serve youth and children in our local area.
More information about Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware can be found here.