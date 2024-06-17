DOVER, Del. – Bayhealth announced the phase one opening of its newly remodeled Bayhealth at Blue Hen medical facility in the Blue Hen Corporate Center. Bayhealth says the upgraded facility is designed to provide local access to multiple specialties and services in one location.
On June 3, two Bayhealth Medical Group practices, Bayhealth Pulmonology, Blue Hen and Bayhealth Endocrinology, Blue Hen, relocated from other Dover locations and began serving patients at the new facility. The Bayhealth Endocrinology practice now includes diabetes management services from the former Diabetes Wellness Center. The facility is located at 665 Bay Road.
"With Bayhealth at Blue Hen we’re excited to offer our community members a new medical facility where they can be seen by dedicated specialists within the Bayhealth Medical Group and have access to other healthcare services," said Vice President, Physician Services Operations Dina L. Perry, MBA. "This builds upon Bayhealth’s commitment to the health of our community, and to growing the services available to make it easier for those in our area to get the care they need."
Bayhealth says more practices and services are set to open over the next several months.