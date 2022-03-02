DOVER, Del. - Bayhealth, Blood Bank of Delmarva and Delaware State University Athletics teamed up to save lives at its Ballin' for Blood drive on Wednesday. The initiative started this past Saturday when DSU's men's and women's basketball teams played against Morgan State.
Everyone who donated Wednesday got a $10 Chick-Fil-A card, was entered to win an Apple watch, and most importantly saved up to three lives. Over 50 people signed up for the event.
"We are the regional trauma center and we rely heavily on blood donations when organizations like the blood bank of Delmarva are in crisis mode. And there's a lot of demand there, that usually means we need to do everything we can to step in and support them, because at the end of the day they are supporting us in terms of saving lives," said Kevin Snyder, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bayhealth.
Tony Prado, Communications Specialist at the Blood Bank of Delmarva, says the blood bank is slowly trying to climb its way out of the local shortage, where at one point they only had a day's supply of blood.
"It depends on the day. Sometimes it gets a little better and we're at three, maybe, four days but then you get to this week and it plummets again," said Prado.
Now, there are growing calls to lift donation restrictions on gay and bisexual men. The FDA currently requires them to abstain from sex for three months before they can give blood.
"We're happy to see that the restrictions around blood donations for LGBTQ+ community are broadening and they're beginning to welcome more people in. It's vital not only to me as a gay man but also to other people in our community that that opportunity to give back is there for all of us. We certainly appreciate and understand the caution around it, we want everybody to be safe and cautious. That's what we stand for at Bayhealth," said Snyder.
The blood bank also kicked off its "We All Bleed the Same" program which allows people to sign a postcard to show their support of a recent study that "is focused on evaluating alternatives to the blood donor deferral policy." The postcard will be mailed directly to FDA offices in Maryland.
"We think it's a really powerful way for people to take action on something that they really strongly believe in, because we get it. People want to act especially when they hear there's a local shortage, they don't wanna hear that we're going to turn them away," said Prado.
Click here for other opportunities to donate.