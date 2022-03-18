DOVER, Del.— On Friday, medical leaders gathered at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus to launch the General Surgical Residency Program. The program will train three students on surgeries and operations using simulations.
Matchday is when medical students are informed where they will spend their five-year residency. A total of 24 Doctors were chosen from medical programs all over the country to help families in Kent and Sussex county; with 13 going to Internal Medicine Program, 8 to the Family Medicine Program, and the remaining 3 to the General Surgery Program.
Matchday launched last year as a response to the healthcare worker shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical experts at Bayhealth said the Matchday increasing demand for health workers in Sussex and Kent counties.
Family Medicine program director Dr. Brintha F. Vasagar said the purpose of the residency is to serve the Sussex and Kent county communities.
"We are a physician shortage in both counties meaning there's less than one family doctor for every 2,000 patients and they certainly feel it, we've had a waiting list since before we've opened, we continue to have a waiting list to this day," Dr. Vasagar said.
Medical leaders are hopeful the new class of doctors choose to stay even after their five year residency ends.
Dr. Assar A. Rather, the General Surgery program director said the program will teach students about robotics and surgeries to serve families on Delmarva.