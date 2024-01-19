DELAWARE - Several Bayhealth locations across the area are closing early Friday due to ongoing inclement weather.
All Bayhealth Medical Group practices, Bayhealth physician practices, and Bayhealth outpatient services — including imaging, lab, oncology, outpatient therapies, and wound care — will also close at 2 p.m.
Additionally, occupational health services in Dover and Milford, as well as the walk-in center in Milford, will close at 2 p.m. themselves.
Concurrently, Bayhealth hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. This includes hospitals at the Kent and Sussex campuses; to go along with the Bayhealth Emergency and Urgent Care Center for Total Care and the Bayhealth Smyrna Emergency Department.
Bayhealth says that individual appointments may transition to telehealth or be moved to earlier in the day where possible.
Patients are encouraged to call their clinician’s office or any location if they have questions about their appointments.