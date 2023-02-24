MILFORD, Del. - BayHealth has announced that they will be hosting career fairs to fill various open positions throughout their organization, including the soon-to-be opened BayHealth Total Care facility in Milton.
The organization says that they are offering up to $10,000 sign-on bonuses to any registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse hired through the month of march. They say the fairs are taking place at the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, March 1, 12-3 p.m. at Bayhealth's Kent Campus
- Thursday, April 6, 1-4 p.m. at BayHealth's Sussex Campus
- Thursday, May 4, 12-3 p.m. at BayHealth's Kent Campus
BayHealth notes that while some positions require specific education and certifications, there are also many entry level positions available that provide on-the-job training. They say they offer competitive benefits and other incentives such as the Part-Time Weekend Program and the Student Loan Repayment Program.
The organization says open positions include, but are not limited to:
- Nurses (RN)
- Certified nursing assistants (CNA)
- Medical assistants (MA)
- Front office assistants
- Techs in multiple areas
- Phlebotomists
- Food service associates
- Electricians
- Engineers
- Accountants
- Public safety officers
- Administrative assistants
According to BayHealth, the new Total Care Facility will bring almost 70 new jobs to the county. They say it will feature a hybrid emergency and walk-in center, primary and specialty care practices, and lab and imaging services.
Visit Bayhealth.org/Career-Fair for more information about the career fairs including information on how to register and a link to all open positions at Bayhealth Total Care.