MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth Care Management associate Precious Brown raised $3,323 to benefit the Team Member Assistance Fund and the new Childcare Center at the Sussex campus. For Brown's efforts, she was named "Home Team Court MVP."
During Nurses Week and Hospital Week in May, the planning committee held events to go with this year's theme, "Home Team, Your Team - Celebrating Bayhealth's MVPs." There were pep rallies, pom poms, free food and a homecoming court.
The Home Team Court was made up of those throughout the organization who were nominated by their peers. In just two weeks, the group collectively raised $8,787. Brittany Oakey was the first runner up to Brown, raising $1,600, followed by Tyra Burch who raised $1,222.
Brown was awarded MVP at Bayhealth's Movie Night at DE Turf after she raised the most money.
According to Brown, the fundraiser was important to her because as a mom of two who balances working full-time, she knows how hard it can be to find childcare.
Brown also aspired to raise funds for the Team Member Assistance Fund.
"Whether you've encountered such difficulties or know someone who has, this fund serves as a crucial support for the Bayhealth family," said Brown.
The campaign spanned over two weeks and was part of the larger Employee Giving Campaign hosted by the Bayhealth Foundation to raise money for the Childcare Center at the Sussex Campus and Team Member Assistance Fund.
"We're grateful for the time and energy every Home Team Court member put into raising funds for two worthy causes," Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh, said.
The Bayhealth Foundation hopes to provide philanthropic support for the programs at Bayhealth Hospital and offices.