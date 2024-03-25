Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor flooding is likely with the Monday morning high tide, but the highest water levels are expected with the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 7.2 1.5 2.6 Minor 25/11 PM 8.2 2.5 3.4 Moderate 26/11 AM 7.9 2.2 3.4 Moderate 26/11 PM 7.4 1.7 2.6 Minor 27/11 AM 6.0 0.3 1.7 None 28/12 AM 6.1 0.4 1.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 6.6 2.0 2.3 Minor 25/10 PM 7.7 3.0 3.3 Moderate 26/10 AM 7.3 2.7 3.2 Moderate 26/10 PM 6.7 2.0 2.2 Minor 27/11 AM 5.2 0.5 1.2 None 27/11 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None &&