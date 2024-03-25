MILFORD, Del.- Bayhealth is gearing up for its Fourth Annual Nurse on the Run 5K/1 Mile Walk. According to the company, the event aims to support professional development for its nurses. The healthcare company says participants can choose between the 5K run or the one-mile walk.
The event will emphasize fitness and include a range of family-friendly activities at the finish line. Bayhealth says some of the activities are music, food, a bounce house, face painting and more. Each person will receive a t-shirt for participating.
Bayhealth says that the proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships and other professional development for nurses, as the demand for nurses continues to rise. Pre-registration for the Nurse on the Run event is now open. According to the company, tickets will be sold at a reduced price until April 12. This energetic event is scheduled for April 13, at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford. It is set to start at 9 a.m. with bib pickup and registration taking place at 8 a.m.