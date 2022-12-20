MILFORD, Del. - The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford held a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Beach Babies Child Care newest location at 6251 Radian Circle in Milford.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, Beach Babies are a creative curriculum that makes learning exciting and relevant for every child, with hands-on activities that support active learning and promotes children's progress in all developmental areas.
The Chamber of Commerce says that for more than 17 years Beach Babies Child Care has provided a safe, educational nurturing and most important fun through warm and loving environment.