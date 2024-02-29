SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - The Delaware Seashore State Park will be the site of a Beach Driving Clinic on March 30. According to the Park, staff will lead drivers on the sand to learn about one of the coast's popular activities.
In order to drive on the beach, participants must have a valid surf tag and the required equipment (low pressure tire gauge, chain or tow rope, board, jack, shovel). Also those in the class should know how to engage 4WD on their vehicle.
It is scheduled for 9:00 am starting at the Indian River Life-Saving Station. The estimated length of the class is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Click here for registration information.