Beach-goers In For a Hot Weekend

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- People are gearing up to hit the beaches this weekend despite the blazing temperatures.
While it might not feel so hot in the water, the sand can be scorching.
Gianina De Angelis is the general manager of Boardwalk Fries on Bethany Beach. She said she expects her kitchen will reach 100 degrees this weekend.
"We are about 390 square feet and we have three fryers so it can be 100 degrees in there sometimes," she said.
Bethany Beach control is urging visitors to play it safe by finding ways to cool off periodically.
Every year, they said they see many people suffering from heat stroke after hitting the beaches.
"It is better to stay hydrated before you come to the beach. While you are here it's important to keep drinking and jumping in the ocean," one lifeguard said.
Despite the heat, businesses still expect massive lines all weekend long.
Karolina Maslowski is working at Kohr Bros Ice Cream. She said she plans to be scooping all day long.
"The heat does not stop people from getting ice cream. It honestly draws longer lines. I have seen so many cones melt all over but it doesn't stop people," Maslowski said.
There is a big focus on hydration and staying out of the sun if you plan to hit the beaches today.