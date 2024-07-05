Beach items being left overnight is an issue in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - July 5 is known as one of the worst days for garbage being left on the beach. Lewes, on the other hand, has another problem. People are leaving their beach items, like chairs and umbrellas, on the beach overnight.
David Benson told CoastTV he does not think this is an issue.
"It's perfectly fine to leave it for the day, Delaware's beaches are wonderful and they're safe, and people are trustworthy," explained Benson.
Another visitor told CoastTV they think people are taking advantage of the rules.
"We have seen the same items on the beach throughout the night and day, and apparently the city doesn't enforce their ordinance."
According to the City of Lewes' beach rules, overnight storage of personal items is prohibited.