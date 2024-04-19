DELMARVA - As temperatures rise, so does the influx of visitors to Delaware’s picturesque coastal towns. From Rehoboth Beach to Ocean City, each locale offers its own parking rules and tips that can help visitors enjoy their beach day hassle-free. Here’s what you need to know about parking along the Delaware beaches and Ocean City this summer, including cost details.
Rehoboth Beach: Permit and metered parking
From May 15 to Sept. 15, parking in Rehoboth Beach requires either a permit or payment at metered spaces. The meters run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at a rate of $4 per hour, a dollar more an hour compared to last year. Parking permits, crucial for non-metered areas, are enforced from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Permits can be purchased at various kiosks around the city or at the parking department, which is located at 1 City Hall Dr.
For those parking in angled or perpendicular spaces, remember that head-in parking is mandatory, except for handicapped-accessible vehicles which are exempt from this rule. Be mindful that parking vehicles longer than 22 feet may require special arrangements, available via contact with the local parking authority.
Lewes: Affordable meters and free options
In Lewes, metered parking begins as earlier, on May 1. The downtown rate is one of the more affordable ones in our area at $1.50 per hour, operational from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach parking meters charge $2.50 per hour within the same hours. The city accepts cash on street meters as well as credit cards with a 50-cent fee and two hour minimum. ParkMobile is also accepted.
For those looking for a bargain, non-metered parking is available at various locations, including some with electric vehicle charging stations. Check out the lots at the Roosevelt Inlet, near Schley Avenue and Otis Smith Park. An interactive map of Lewes parking locations is available online.
Dewey Beach: Seasonal permits and free parking evenings
Dewey Beach offers a mix of permit requirements and free parking opportunities. From May 15 to Sept. 15, metered parking by the hour costs $3.50, up 50 cents this year. Seasonal permits are available for frequent visitors and range from $175 for property and business owners to $300 for general visitors.
Every Monday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., parking is free and aligns with free movie nights on the beach, which are organized by the Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Bethany Beach: Simplified pay-to-park
Parking in Bethany Beach is straightforward with a flat rate of $3 per hour, enforced from May 15 through Sept. 15. Pay stations accept various payment forms, including credit cards and quarters. Time limits vary by location, with some areas offering extended parking times via new pay station receipts or the ParkMobile app.
Fenwick Island: Exclusive permit requirements
Fenwick Island requires permits from May 15 through Sept. 15, with rates set at $3 per hour for hourly parking. Daily, weekly, and seasonal permits cost $25, $150, and $500, respectively. Special permits are necessary for beach end parking. Resident and guest permits offer additional parking privileges in designated areas.
Ocean City: Parking from inlet to municipal lots
Ocean City provides extensive parking options across the town. The daily rate at the inlet from May 24 to Sept. 30 is $3.50 per hour, with special rates applying on July 4 at $5 per hour. Street and municipal lots charge $3 an hour during this same time period. It's important to note that, unlike the inlet lot, on-street and municipal lots require payment up front when parking as opposed to after.
From April 1 through May 23 and again throughout the month of October, enjoy free parking from Monday through Thursday at the inlet lot and municipal lots. Weekend rates are $3 and $2 respectively.
Information for overnight parking and lots for trailers and boats is available online at oceancitymd.gov.
Parking Tips and Reminders
- Always verify parking times and payments to avoid fines.
- Utilize mobile apps like ParkMobile for convenient payment and tracking.
- Consider free parking opportunities, less expensive times and days and park-and-ride opportunities in Lewes, Rehoboth and Ocean City to save money.