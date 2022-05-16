REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - 'Tis the season to feed the meters in Rehoboth Beach, or face a ticket. Summer parking season started for many coastal towns in Delaware Sunday.
The sounds of paws and spinning bike pedals on the boardwalk replaced with that of coins in a parking meter can only mean one thing: summer has arrived in Rehoboth Beach. You'll have to pay for parking May 15 through September 15, which is an extended period this year.
"What we settled on was actually about two weeks earlier than normal," Rehoboth Beach Mayor, Stan Mills, said. "But, actually, the end of the season we bumped up a little bit, too."
Parking costs $3.00 per hour this year, regardless of where you park.
Gone are the days of saving up your quarters. You can pay by credit card or on the ParkMobile app. It is, however, pay-by-plate, so no matter how you pay, make sure you know your plate number to avoid a ticket.
The city says money from parking fees and tickets, which accounts for 25% of the city's revenue, goes toward rising maintenance costs.
"...using the parking revenue monies for beach cleaning, beach raking, paying for our lifeguards, excellent amenities, clean restrooms and facilities..." Mills said.
Some bad news, though: meter-less Monday's are no more. You will have to pay the meters every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Parking season also began in Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island Sunday, who have also discussed parking problems all off-season long.
There are some additional parking spots available in Dewey Beach this summer, but it's still not a ton.
"When you get 20 or 30 thousand people coming to town, there's just not that many parking spaces," said Dewey Beach Commissioner, Paul Bauer. "We'll never be able to get that many of them, even if we built a 20-story parking garage."
There are public transportation options to save yourself some cash and a headache, including the DART First State Bus and Jolly Trolley.
"There's a parking lot right outside of town. It's very cheap. It's a lot cheaper than paid parking," Mills said.
There are other summer rules that went into effect in Rehoboth Beach Sunday. Those include dogs and bicycles being prohibited from the beach and boardwalk for the summer, as well as "no left-turn" traffic patterns on some streets.
More information about parking in Rehoboth Beach can be found at cityofrehoboth.com/parking-information.