Beach Patrol Gets Incentives to Help with Lifeguard Recruitment

OCEAN CITY, Md. -The Ocean City Beach Patrol are still looking to fill lifeguard spots for the upcoming summer season.
The town of Ocean City is trying to help by awarding the Beach Patrol incentives to help with recruitment.
Mayor Rick Meehan and the town council awarded incentives including a $250 bonus if you work past labor day, an overtime hourly pay raise and a housing rental stipend for incoming lifeguards.
Although the pay is still $18.44 an hour some in town think that hourly wage is more than enough.
Raul Hernandez who lives in Ocean City full time said, "On these beaches you never see real bad events, when I worked in Miami, I saw really bad accidents at the beach everyday, here I never see anything too major happening at the beach," Hernandez said.
But some like Debbie Mooney think the beach patrol should try methods to get new lifeguards to sign on, "They are college kids, they want some of their summer to themselves," Mooney said.
"If you follow a traveling nurse type model, where you give them an assignment for x number of weeks and already have a pre rented for a duration place where they will stay," she said.
The next lifeguard test will be the weekend of April 21 in Ocean Pines, Delaware and the last lifeguard test will be in Ocean City, Maryland in June.