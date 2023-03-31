Beach Patrol Hiring Struggles in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Beach Patrol are having challenges hiring lifeguards for the summer season.
The Beach Patrol say that a good number of people register for the lifeguard tests but they don't show up for the tests they sign up for. The patrol isn't sure why but they said the pay rate has increased to 18 dollars an hour, so they hope that helps.
The patrol says that the cost of living and lack of housing in Ocean City might be variable in this problem. A lot of the seasonal lifeguards aren't from the eastern shore and affordable housing is crucial especially with a lot of the lifeguards being younger adults.
But some like Cherie Whittaker thinks the 18 dollar pay rate isn't enough for the job, "If you're going to look for something more worthwhile, you're not going to settle for $18 anymore, the cost of living is just too much you can't afford the groceries," Whittaker said.
One local Vickie Eastman says maybe there's a solution to the lifeguard shortage, "It'd be great if Ocean City had facilities for them to live in like dorms that colleges have, that'd be really cool," Eastman said.
While some like Maura Dollymore say this time in the season when recruitment might be low just comes with the business of hiring for seasonal work, The Ocean Beach Patrol, they've been here forever," Dollymore said.
"They kind of know the ups and downs on the summers and I'm pretty confident that they'll adjust and they'll give me they need," she said.
The Beach Patrol has three more lifeguard tests before the start of the summer. They are confident that by Memorial Day, they will have enough staff to guard the beach.