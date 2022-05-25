DELAWARE - Memorial Day weekend marks the start of beach season for the nation's summer capital. Rehoboth beach typically sees over three and a half million visitors each year.
Rehoboth resident Marc Weiss, says, “One of the things that’s lovely about Rehoboth is that people come here with their families, with their friends to have a good time. And so it has this festive atmosphere so I’m looking forward to that.”
Despite the beaches being a little bit smaller due to the coastal erosion, crowds are expected to flock to the beaches this weekend.
Mayor of Rehoboth Beach, Stan Mills, states that “Memorial Day brings, of course, a big, big crowd all in one swoop. We’re ready for ‘em. The boardwalk is ready, the beach, uh, somewhat ready. You know, we had that storm and we’re doing some reparations and everything.”
Along with local governments, local businesses say they are ready for summer crowds-- as travel numbers tick upward-- adding inventory to reflect the added business.
Eileen Grochowski, who works at Water Lily in Bethany Beach says, “it looks like people are coming down here. They started coming down Wednesday evening. We have a lot of nice, new items in here, especially for Memorial Day. We have red, white, and blue, we have shorts, we have everything … that you would need for your wardrobe.”
The City of Rehoboth is also excited to kick off the 60th year of the Free Concert Band series this weekend and is expecting even more visitors to the beaches than last year.